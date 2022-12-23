Gehlot sponsoring a third party in Rajasthan, says senior Congress leader

e-Paper Get App
Harish Choudhary is in-charge of Punjab Congress and is a senior leader of the party.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | Photo: PTI
The political rhetoric has once again started in Rajasthan Congress just three days after Rahul Gandhi’s exit from the state. Former minister of CM Ashok Gehlot’s cabinet Harish Choudhary has accused Gehlot of sponsoring a third party in the state. 

Gehlot sponsoring third party, saying this with honesty: Chaudhary

Harish Choudhary is in-charge of Punjab Congress and is a senior leader of the party. Addressing a public meeting at Chauhan, Barmer on Thursday, Choudhary said, “Besides Congress and BJP, there is this third party which is sponsored by CM Ashok Gehlot. I am saying this with honesty and with responsibility…that is a sponsored party of our honorable CM Ashok Gehlot.”

Third party likely to be Beniwal's RLP

Choudhary said, “MLA Padmaram in Alwar had asked me to attend this program, I promised him to come and speak the truth, and the truth is always bitter. I am in a hurry, will come next time and share some more about what is happening with us in the family.”

Although Choudhary didn’t name the third party it is considered to be Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), which is led by Hanuman Beniwal, who is getting good support in the Barmer region for his party. The party has three MLAs in the assembly and an MP. 

Chaudhary-Beniwal rivalry

Besides this, both Choudhary and Beniwal are Jat leaders and at loggerheads for a long time. Beniwal had lodged a case against Choudhary in a three-year-old case, accusing Chaudhary and others of attacking the vehicle in which he was traveling.  

Chaudhary attacking Gehlot often

Notably, it is not the first time that Choudhary attacked Gehlot. Recently, he opened the front against Gehlot on the anomalies in the OBC reservation. 

He also cornered Gehlot for using words such as Gaddar (traitor) for former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, saying that the dignity of words should be maintained. 

