Gautam Navlakha 'denied' spectacles by jail officials; Maha govt orders probe

Maha into 'denial' of specs to Navlakha by jail Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has ordered a probe into Taloja prison authorities allegedly denying Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case accused Gautam Navlakha spectacles after they refused to accept a parcel sent by the latter's family.

Deshmukh made the announcement on Twitter.

"Bhima-Koregaon case accused Gautam Navlakha denied spectacles by jail authorities as they refused to accept parcel sent by his family," Deshmukh said in the tweet.

"I have ordered an inquiry in this matter. I believe this situation should have been handled humanly & such incidents need to be avoided in future," he added.