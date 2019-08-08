Gautam Gambhir's daughter Azeen turns showstopper at kids fashion week

New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir's daughter turned showstopper recently at the Fascino Kids Fashion Week (FKFW'19), featuring the Autumn Winter'19 collections. Azeen sauntered the ramp in a ravishing Pooja Wang ensemble, which observed some stunning ruffles, veils and pastel pallets with a pompous set design. Taking to Twitter, Gambhir posted a picture with his daughter and wrote: "My fan moment."Others who showcased their collections included names like Ananya Chatterjee, Snigdha Bihaan, Pratyush Kumar Maurya, Amrit Kaur, Sahil Jaisingh and Shraddha Sachdeva among many others.