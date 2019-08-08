Gautam Gambhir's daughter Azeen turns showstopper at kids fashion week

New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir's daughter turned showstopper recently at the Fascino Kids Fashion Week (FKFW'19), featuring the Autumn Winter'19 collections. Azeen sauntered the ramp in a ravishing Pooja Wang ensemble, which observed some stunning ruffles, veils and pastel pallets with a pompous set design. Taking to Twitter, Gambhir posted a picture with his daughter and wrote: "My fan moment."Others who showcased their collections included names like Ananya Chatterjee, Snigdha Bihaan, Pratyush Kumar Maurya, Amrit Kaur, Sahil Jaisingh and Shraddha Sachdeva among many others.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)