Gautam Gambhir wishes PM Modi on his birthday, calls him honour of the country

New Delhi: Former cricketer and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and called the leader "the honour of the country."

"The Parliament and the MOTHER have been given the same status, only bowed their heads in front of them, we are proud of such a Prime Minister, Narendra Modiji is the honour of the country.

Happy birthday to the Prime Minister @narendramodi," former cricketer and current BJP MP Gautam Gambhir tweeted. Prime Minister Modi is celebrating his 69th birthday today.