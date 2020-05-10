Gautam Gambhir accuses Kejriwal's Delhi government of 'hiding dead bodies' amid COVID-19 crisis

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, on Saturday assured that not a single coronavirus case will go unaccounted for after the state government was previously accused of 'under-reporting' COVID-19 deaths.

While data from four hospitals showed that 92 people died to the virus, the government suggested the fatality numbers were 68.

Jain also accused the hospitals of not sending detailed death reports of patients. The reports consist of vital information such as reason of fatality, name, age and other things. The COVID-19 health bulletin is updated on the basic of such reports.

He further added that the health department has communicated with the hospitals, asking them to send death reports at the earliest in order to have the bulletin updated.

With 4,781 active cases in the state, the number of containment zones now stand at 83, after four more areas were de-contained.

Despite many red zones in Delhi, Kejriwal has allowed opening up in all zones stating that 'One must get used to living with Corona'.