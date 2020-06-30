Gauhati HC grants divorce to man after woman refuses to wear 'sindoor', 'shaka'

Guwahati: Observing that the refusal to wear 'shaka' (conch shell bangle) and 'sindoor' (vermillion) as per customs by a Hindu married woman amounted to her refusal to accept the marriage, the Gauhati High Court has granted divorce to a man.

After hearing a matrimonial appeal filed by the husband, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Ajai Lamba and Justice Soumitra Saikia set aside an order of the family court which rejected his prayer for divorce on the ground that no cruelty was found on the part of the wife against him. The man had appealed in the high court against the family court's order.

"Her refusal to wear 'sakha and sindoor' will project her to be unmarried and/or signify her refusal to accept the marriage with the appellant (husband). Such categorical stand of the respondent (wife) points to the clear intention of the respondent that she is unwilling to continue her conjugal life with the appellant," the high court said in the judgment passed on June 19.