GATE 2021: Scorecard released on gate.iitb.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the scorecard for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021.

The scorecards have been released on the official website, gate.iitb.ac.in.

The GATE 2021 result was declared earlier this month. Of the total 7,11,542 candidates who appear for the exam, only 1,26,813 candidates qualified.

To download GATE Score Card 2021, students will need their enrollment number, email ID and password. They can access the scorecard even after the deadline by paying Rs. 500 from July 1 to December 31, 2021.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. GATE examination is a Computer Based Test (CBT).

Organising Institute for GATE 2021 is Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

Qualifying in GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to Postgraduate Programs (Master's and Doctoral) with Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government Scholarships / Assistantships, subject to the admission criteria of the admitting institute.

The GATE score is also used by some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for their recruitment and by several other universities in India and abroad for admissions.

Steps to download