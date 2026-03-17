Gas Supply Slashed By 50% In Dadra & Nagar Haveli Amid Hormuz Crisis; Industries Get 15-Day Reprieve To Switch Fuels

Industrial activity in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu has come under pressure after a sharp cut in natural gas supply forced several factories to scale down production. |

Daman: Industrial activity in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu has come under pressure after a sharp cut in natural gas supply forced several factories to scale down production. In response to the crisis, authorities have granted temporary permission for industrial units to switch to alternative fuels for 15 days, provided strict environmental norms are followed.

Geopolitical Tensions Disrupt Shipping Routes

The decision comes as industries struggle with the fallout of the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have disrupted shipping routes through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. The situation has slowed the movement of petroleum and gas shipments, affecting supplies across India.

To prioritise domestic consumption, gas supplying companies have reduced industrial gas allocation by nearly 50 percent, significantly impacting manufacturing units that rely heavily on natural gas for operations.

Industrial associations said the sudden reduction has forced factories to cut production capacity almost in half, making it difficult to meet existing orders.

“Many industries are operating at nearly 50 percent capacity, and without an alternative fuel option, production could come to a complete halt,” an industry representative said.

Pollution Panel Allows Temporary Fuel Switch

Following multiple representations from industry groups, the Pollution Control Committee of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu allowed units to temporarily switch to other fuel sources to maintain operations.

However, the permission comes with strict conditions. Authorities have made it clear that industries must comply fully with environmental regulations and emission standards during the fuel transition period.

Officials said that the change in fuel must not violate the conditions specified in the unit’s Consent to Operate, a mandatory environmental clearance issued for industrial operations.

Industries have also been instructed to ensure that air pollution control systems remain fully operational while using alternative fuels. Continuous monitoring will be carried out to prevent any environmental violations.

“If any unit violates pollution norms or operating conditions, strict action will be taken by the administration,” a senior official warned.

The temporary relief is expected to help industries continue limited production while authorities work with the central government and energy suppliers to stabilise gas availability.