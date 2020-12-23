Gas leak at IFFCO fertiliser plant in UP's Prayagraj kills two, Yogi orders probe

Two persons died in a gas leak at a fertiliser plant in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district in the wee hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The leakage occured at IFFCO (Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited) plant in Phoolpur, said Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami on Wednesday.

A plant unit has been closed and the gas leakage has stopped now. The situation is under control, Goswami added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and instructed officials to carry out relief work expeditiously.

He has further ordered to investigate the cause of the incident.

IFFCO is one of India's biggest cooperative society and largest producer of fertilisers in the country.

Phulpur plant in Prayagraj comprises of two state-of-art ammonia and urea manufacturing complexes. The plants, located near Varanasi and Allahabad - two biggest cities in east UP - were commissioned in the years 1981 and 1997 respectively.

