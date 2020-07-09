Gangster Vikas Dubey arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, says UP Police

It is learned that Dubey had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Mahakaal Temple. Dubey was identified by security guards at the Mahakaal Temple, who informed the police. The Madhya Pradesh police has taken the gangster away and their Uttar Pradesh counterparts will now seek transit remand and bring him to Kanpur.

Dubey had been eluding the police since the past one week and though four dozen teams of Special Task Force and state police were chasing him, they could not nab him.

Earlier, two aides of Vikas Dubey were killed in separate encounters in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. While Kartikeya alias Prabhat was gunned down in Kanpur when he tried to flee from police custody, another aide of Vikas Dubey, Praveen alias Bauwa Dubey, was killed in an encounter in Etawah.

Eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were ambushed in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, where they had gone to arrest Vikas Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops last Friday.