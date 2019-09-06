Gang printing fake currency notes busted in Agra

Agra: A five-member gang of fake currency note printers was busted on Friday by a team of the special task force (STF) here, police said.

All the five men were arrested and fake currency worth Rs 35,000 printed on stamp papers was recovered from them. A laptop and a printer was also seized in the raid at Shahid Nagar here.

All the five including the kingpin Om Prakash Jha, are from various towns of Agra district. Information about the gang was received from Lucknow STF, local police said.

The arrested gang members told the police that they were selling fake currency worth Rs 10,000 in 100 rupee notes, for Rs 5,000, for past one and a half years. The original Rs 100 notes were first scanned, photo-shopped and then printed on stamp papers. Later a silver wire was pressed into the printed fake currency.