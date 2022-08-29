Ganeshotsav 2022: BBMP imposes meat ban for Ganesh Chaturthi in Bengaluru

Fortcha Ichchhapurti Ganesh Fort Vibhag SArvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal |

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday banned animal slaughter and sale of meat on Ganesh Chaturthi which falls on August 31.

Earlier this month had BBMP issued a circular banning sale of meat and killing of animals on Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

This is a developing story more details to follow