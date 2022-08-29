e-Paper Get App

Ganeshotsav 2022: BBMP imposes meat ban for Ganesh Chaturthi in Bengaluru

Earlier this month had BBMP issued a circular banning sale of meat and the killing of animals on Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
Fortcha Ichchhapurti Ganesh Fort Vibhag SArvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal |

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday banned animal slaughter and sale of meat on Ganesh Chaturthi which falls on August 31.

Earlier this month had BBMP issued a circular banning sale of meat and killing of animals on Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

This is a developing story more details to follow

Read Also
FPJ's Eco Ganesha: Here's how your Bappa can make you win exciting prizes
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaGaneshotsav 2022: BBMP imposes meat ban for Ganesh Chaturthi in Bengaluru

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Man held for killing friend after quarrel

Thane: Man held for killing friend after quarrel

Delhi HC seeks Centre's response to plea challenging provision of seeking permission for foreign...

Delhi HC seeks Centre's response to plea challenging provision of seeking permission for foreign...

Idgah Maidan row: SC agrees to hear Karnataka Waqf Board plea against HC order allowing Ganesh...

Idgah Maidan row: SC agrees to hear Karnataka Waqf Board plea against HC order allowing Ganesh...

Ganeshotsav 2022: BBMP imposes meat ban for Ganesh Chaturthi in Bengaluru

Ganeshotsav 2022: BBMP imposes meat ban for Ganesh Chaturthi in Bengaluru

Mumbai: After Noida towers demolition, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demands audit of illegal high-rises

Mumbai: After Noida towers demolition, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demands audit of illegal high-rises