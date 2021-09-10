Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: PM Modi, President Kovind and others greet nation

India ushered in the 10-day Ganapati festival on Friday with digital 'darshan' and a slew of precautionary measures in place. The usual pomp was missing. As the Maharashtra government imposed restrictions to avoid gathering and processions, Lord Ganesh made a quiet entry into the homes of devotees today. But while the pandemic may have cast a long shadow on festivities for the second straight year, netizens picked up the slack via social media posts and more.

On Friday morning, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation. Countless tweets from Union and Chief Ministers, well known actors and public figures and ordinary netizens have turned various hashtags pertaining to 'Ganesh Chaturthi' into trending topics.

"Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May this auspicious occasion bring happiness, peace, good fortune and health in everyone's life. Ganpati Bappa Morya!" Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"Ganpati Bappa Morya! Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. I wish that Vighnaharta Ganesha makes our efforts against COVID-19 successful and blesses everyone with happiness and peace. Come, let us all be COVID-friendly while celebrating the festival," added President in hindi.

"Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all the countrymen," wrote Home Minister Amit Shah attaching a card.

"Ganpati Bappa Morya!" cheered Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Lord Ganapati, the obstacle and benefactor, inspires to do creative work. Before starting any new work, worship of Ganesh ji removes the obstacles that come ahead," read a tweet by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, roughly translated from Hindi.

Take a look at some of the other tweets:

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 10:55 AM IST