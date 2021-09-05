Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Karnataka govt allows celebrations but with restrictions - Check what's allowed, what's not

Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival which begins from September 10, the Karnataka government on Sunday issued SOPs amid COVID-19 pandemic for 5-day celebrations. As per the orders issued by the state government, no celebrations will be allowed after 9 pm while night curfew will remain in effect during the festival.

The public celebration of Ganesha Chaturthi will be restricted to one location per ward in cities, talukas and panchayats. Although, the local administration can set the limit on the number of locations within taluks and panchayats.

Besides, no processions will be allowed. "Only eco-friendly Ganesha idols will be allowed. Distribution of food & prasad will not be allowed during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. No function to take place in districts with more than 2% positivity rate," the order added.

A look at what's allowed and what's not:

The pandal (marquee) should only be erected in a place that would not cause disturbance to the public and also restricted to a size of 50 feet by 50 feet.

Public events such as orchestra or DJ programmes will not be allowed as part of the celebrations.

Members of the organising committee must be vaccinated. Special vaccination drives at their respective locations will be organised.

Organising committees must take prior permission from the police.

Apartment buildings can celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in their premises. However, the number of people involved in the celebrations must be restricted to 20.

Schools and colleges in Karnataka will not be allowed to conduct Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Guidelines for immersing Ganesha idols

Ganesha idols must be environment-friendly and can be kept only for a maximum of five days until it is immersed in water

Specific locations will be allocated for the immersion of the Ganesha Idol in cities

Special squads who can swim well to immerse the idol will be appointed, and nobody other than them will be allowed to enter the water.

Additionally, public processions and the use of musical instruments while taking the idol for the immersion will not be allowed.

Sunday, September 05, 2021