Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Check out live stream of Dashan at Jaipur's Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across the country amid curtailed festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With new guidelines and SoPs issued by the state authorities and administration in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, many Ganesha temples in the country have given the option of online darshan. Jaipur's Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple has also provided the e-darshan facility for the devotees.
Here is the link of live stream of Dashan at Jaipur's Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sIjVYr3vBqE&feature=youtu.be
Moti Dungri Temple of Lord Ganesha is famous among devotees. It is flocked by the visitors and tourists all through the year. The temple is the centre of attraction on festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Krishna Janmashtami, Annakut and Paush Bada.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)