Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Check out live stream of Dashan at Jaipur's Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across the country amid curtailed festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With new guidelines and SoPs issued by the state authorities and administration in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, many Ganesha temples in the country have given the option of online darshan. Jaipur's Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple has also provided the e-darshan facility for the devotees.

Here is the link of live stream of Dashan at Jaipur's Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sIjVYr3vBqE&feature=youtu.be