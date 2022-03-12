Gandhis to offer resignations tomorrow? Congress refutes the report

Hours after the news reports went viral, Congress has denied that the Gandhis - Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra - are going to resign in tomorrow's Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala took to Twitter to refute the claim. "The news story of alleged resignations being carried on NDTV based on unnamed sources is completely unfair, mischievous and incorrect. It is unfair for a TV channel to carry such unsubstantiated propaganda stories emanating from imaginary sources at the instance of ruling BJP," he tweeted.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 08:24 PM IST