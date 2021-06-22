'Game on': Sanjay Jha after 'non-political' meet at Sharad Pawar's Delhi residence

Amid heightened speculation about the possibility of the formation of a third front against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leaders of several Opposition parties including Trinamool Congress (TMC), Samajwadi Party (SP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and the Left assembled at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence in the national capital on Tuesday and discussed various issues facing the country.

However, leaders who took part in the discussions asserted that it was a "non-political" meeting of like-minded individuals by Rashtriya Manch that was floated by former finance minister and TMC vice-president Yashwant Sinha along with others.