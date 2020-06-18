Galwan Valley clash: 'No Indian troops missing in action', confirms Army

Meanwhile, the Indian Army on Tuesday stated that 20 jawans, including officers, were killed in the face-off. "17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20," the statement read. However, more Indian Army soldiers are "critically injured" and are undergoing treatment and that "casualties could increase", reported IANS.

China has also suffered casualties. According to ANI, the neighbouring country has lost 43 of its soldiers. However, China hasn't officially revealed any numbers.

On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson accused Indian troops of crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and "deliberately provoking and attacking Chinese officers". He further warned India to not underestimate their "will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty".

This comes only a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised "a befitting reply if instigated" and assured that the sacrifice of the jawans will not be in vain.