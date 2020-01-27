Gallantry award for Army's Captain Ranjith Kumar — what's his connection to MS Dhoni?

On the eve of India's 71st Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind approved awards of 409 gallantry and other defence decorations for officials from the armed forces.

Amongst them, Captain A Ranjith Kumar of the 23rd battalion, Parachute Regiment was selected for the Army's Sena Medal (Gallantry).

According to a report by The Hindu, Kumar has been selected for his role in an operation in Kashmir. The report adds that he was involved in an operation that saw key extremists eliminated.

“We spent about two years collecting intelligence and planning our strategy. We coordinated with various government agencies," he was quoted as saying.