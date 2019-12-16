Gajendra Shekhawat promises Pak Hindu citizenship by 2022

Thousands of PHM had gathered at the Jodhpur railway station on Sunday morning to receive Shekhawat when he arrived from New Delhi. A procession was taken out on the city roads and the minister travelled in an open jeep accepting congratulations and garlands from the PHMs.

A band and folk dancers were also part of the procession that converted into a rally at the scout and guide grounds. Addressing the gathering Ganesh Bijani coordinator of the Hindu Migrant Association thanked Prime Minister and home minister for the CAB and termed it a ‘historical decision’ that would better their lives.

Addressing the Pak Hindu Migrants, Shekhawat expressed concern for the shrinking Hindu population in Pakistan. “There were 22 lakh Hindus in Pakistan at the time of partition, that have now been reduced to mere two lakh. People who came here to escape from the atrocities heaped on them had to face difficulties due to citizenship. But this will not be the case now.”

Taking a shot at the Ashok Gehlot government, the union minister added, “It is unfortunate that while BJP is working to h elp the Pak Hindu Migrants, Congress is opposing the Bill. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot protested against the Bill with fellow Congressmen.”

He went on to challenge the state government saying, “The chief minister may say that he will not implement the Bill in the state, but it will have to be done. You will now have passports and avail benefits of Government of India schemes.” He assured them houses under Pradhan Mantri Avas Yojna by 2022.

Incidentally Jodhpur is home town and constituency of both Gehlot and Shekhawat. Gehlot is MLA from Sardarpura seat in Jodhpur. Shekhawat had defeated Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot to reach Parliament.

Rajasthan is home to thousands of Pak Hindu Migrants in almost every district. Their population is largely concentrated in the districts of Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sriganganagar and Jaipur. As many as 13000 persons were given citizenship in 2005.