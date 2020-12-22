Gaffe or deliberate? BJP Punjab's advert on farm laws features photo of protester currently camped at Delhi border

Time and again, social media users prove that a small fact check can go a long way in proving their point. Unless you've been living under a rock, you probably know that for nearly a month, hundreds of farmers have converged in and around Delhi. They are protesting against three recently passed farm Acts that they want repealed. Despite multiple rounds of talks with the government, they have been unable to reach a consensus. The government for its part has taken with gusto to factchecking various claims, reiterating the intended benefits of the farm laws. They contend that the farmers are being misled.

On Tuesday, a Facebook post by the verified BJP Punjab handle caused quite a stir. The post, spoke about MSP procurement and asserted that PM Modi was with the farmers. Unfortunately, the picture used in the infographic was that of a farmer who is currently a vocal member of the group agitating at the Delhi border.