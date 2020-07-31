Gadkari opens revamped bridge on Ganga in Bihar

Patna

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday inaugurated the renovated Ganga bridge (Gandhi Setu) from New Delhi via video conference. The bridge's super structure was damaged and its renovation, which cost Rs 1742 crore, had started in 2017.

Gadkari assured Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who participated at the inaugural ceremony in Patna, Union government would help construction of more bridges on Ganga, Kosi and Sone rivers. The four lane-road connecting Buxar to Banaras would also be financed by the Centre.

Earlier, there were four river bridges. Now, two more on Ganga linking Patna to Chapra and Sonepur to Ara have been completed. Over a dozen more bridges are planned on the Ganga river in Bihar.

Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi said the PM’s promised package of Rs1.25 lakh crore was being utilised to promote infrastructure in Bihar and the renovated Ganga bridge was a part of the same package. He hoped that very soon Ganga will have 18 bridges.

Union Law and Justice, IT and Communications Minister Ravishankar Prasad, who represents Patna Saheb in Lok Sabha, demanded a river bridge over Ganga at Kala Diara in Bakhtiarpur in his constitutency.