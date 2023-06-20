Gadkari Announces Rs 300 Cr For Haryana’s Railway Bridges

Railway bridge | Photo: File

Chandigarh: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday announced Rs 300 crore under the Setu Bharatam Yojana for the construction of railway overbridges (ROBs) and railway underbridges (RUBs) to make Haryana free of railway level crossings.

Lauding Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led state government functioning in the past eight-and-a-half years, he assured all support and cooperation of his ministry to the state government.

Gadkari who was addressing the “Gauravshali Bharat Rally” organised on the completion of nine years of the Central government, at Sonepat today, inaugurated 11 flyovers on the eight-lane National Highway from Delhi to Panipat constructed at a cost of Rs 890 crores, including six-lane of service roads on both sides.

Projects expected to be completed by December 2024

Gadkari said that his ministry was working on 100 projects in Haryana which were expected to be completed by December 2024. Out of these, 51 projects of 2,200 km worth Rs 47,000 crore have been completed whereas, 30 projects of 830 km worth Rs 35,000 crore were in progress. He said that among 19 other projects of 756 km worth Rs 20,000 crores, a detailed project report of 14 projects was being prepared.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said people of the state were well aware of the atmosphere of fear, corruption and nepotism that was prevailing in the 10 years tenure of the previous government in the state and that the present government had eliminated that system and provided a fearless atmosphere and graft-free governance to the people.

Government working on 3Cs and 3Ds

Stating that while the present state government worked on a principle that hit hard on 3Cs - corruption, crime and caste-based politics, it had also eliminated the system of 3 Ds of the previous government; these three “Ds” were - Dalals (commission agents), Darbaris (servants of high command) and Daamaad (son in law).

As against 86,000 jobs given during ten years of the previous government, 1.10 lakh jobs had so far been given, while 60,000 more jobs would be given within the next six months, by the present government.

Read Also Nitin Gadkari inaugurates Rs 35000 crore road projects for Indore