Gabbar 2.0: Rajasthan dacoits terrorise locals, threaten politicians, and even share 'rate cards' using WhatsApp videos

In the Bollywood classic Sholay, the fictional village of Ramgarh is terrorised by a local dacoit named Gabbar Singh. In one scene, Gabbar, expressing pride about the fear he has created says, “Mothers tell their children to go to sleep. Go to sleep otherwise Gabbar will come.”

Of course, Sholay was made in 1975 and a lot has changed in the past 45 years. Today, dacoits are still around, but have used a new tool to make their presence felt even more terrifying. That tool is social media and dacoits have been creating videos that are being shared on messaging tools such as WhatsApp.

The most recent case comes from Rajasthan’s Dhaulpur area where dacoits have been posting videos where they boast about their exploits, the fear that they have created, and the reward the government has put on their head. The videos show them in the ravines of the forests and holding advanced hi-tech guns.