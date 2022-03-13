G23 suggested Mukul Wasnik's name for Congress chief post, but it was not accepted: Report

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Sunday, the dissident group within the party, G23, had suggested Mukul Wasnik's name for the post of party president, which was not accepted, sources told news agency ANI.

Sources said, "G23, which consists of Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, had suggested Mukul Wasnik's name for the post of president of the party. But it was not accepted."

The source, who is a part of G23, also said that the new party president should lead the party in the manner as was done by Sonia Gandhi in early 2000.

"Though Sonia Gandhi is the (interim) president, it is virtually (being) run by KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala. There is no accountability fixed on them. Rahul Gandhi is not the president. But he operates from behind the scene and takes decisions. He does not communicate openly. We are party's well-wishers and not enemies," added the source.

Meanwhile, the chorus for making Rahul Gandhi Congress president again grew louder today as several leaders and workers voiced their support for him to take on the mantle of party chief. Among those who wanted the Wayanad MP to be made the Congress chief again were Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar and Delhi Congress leader Alka Lamba.

Gehlot said no one was taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Gandhi does and was fighting resolutely. "The prime minister has to start his speech after targeting Rahul Gandhi, you can understand what this means. All of us want that Rahul ji should take on the mantle of party leadership," Gehlot told reporters.

Shivakumar also backed the idea to make Gandhi the party chief. "As I have said it earlier as well, Sh. Rahul Gandhi should take up the Congress presidency in a full time role immediately. This is the wish of millions of Congress workers like me," he tweeted.

A group led by Delhi Congress leaders, including Alka Lamba, voiced support for Gandhi to lead the party and raised slogans in his and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's favour.

Youth Congress chief Srinivas B V said the Gandhi family is the thread that binds together not only the Congress but all sections of the country and it is not dependent on any electoral victory or defeat.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 08:22 PM IST