G20 Summit 2023: Whole Delhi Is Open, Only Few Restrictions From September 8-10, Say Police

G20 Summit 2023 | PTI/Arun Sharma

Delhi: The preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit 2023 is on full swing in Delhi. The G20 Summit 2023 will be held from September 8-10 in the national capital. The event will be held on a grand scale in Delhi. The government has done beautification works in the national capital where the dignitaries will be visiting and staying during the time of the summit. However, there are rumours that Delhi will be under lockdown during the G20 Summit. Many news handles are spreading misinformation regarding the event. Delhi Police has warned such news agencies against spreading misinformation regarding the summit.

Delhi Police warns against spreading fake news

Delhi Police took to its official social media account and said "It is once again reiterated that although commercial activities remain banned on 8 to 10 September. But all essential services such as Mother Dairy/Safal booths, medical shops, hospitals etc. will remain functional in New Delhi area." Delhi Police has urged the citizens to not believe in any rumours regarding the lockdown during the G20 Summit 2023 in national capital.

The whole Delhi is open during G20 Summit

Clearing the air, Delhi Police on its official social media account said "It has come to our attention that some news agencies are misinterpreting and miscommunicating the restrictions, that are to be imposed in New Delhi area in the wake of G20 Summit, using misleading headlines which is causing confusion in the minds of the public and news readers. It is once again reiterated that restrictions are only imposed in a small portion of NDMC area. We request news agencies to publish accurate details in full consonance with our advisories so that there is no room left for any ambiguity."

Delhi Police asks travel website to refrain from misleading

Earlier, Delhi Police asked a travel website to refrain from spreading misleading information to the people. Delhi Police on its official social media account said that the email sent by the travel website is wrong and it flasely claims that Delhi is closed from September 8-10. Delhi Police said that there will be restrictions in New Delhi District but no lockdown. Delhi Police asked them to retract the email and issue clarification.

The travel website said "We acknowledge the concern. What our email meant was that Delhi educational institutions, banks, financial institutions, and most offices will be closed and that movement will be restricted in the New Delhi district. The email may have caused a misunderstanding and is open to misinterpretation. We are immediately sending a clarification to the same email base."

