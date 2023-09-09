G20 Summit 2023: Major Takeaways From Historic New Delhi Declaration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration and announced its adoption. The Prime Minister, who is chairing the G20 sessions, congratulated the Sherpas and ministers who had worked towards forging the consensus.

'I have received good news'

"I have received good news. Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration. My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration. I announce to adopt this declaration. On this occasion, I congratulate my Sherpa, ministers, who worked hard for it and made it possible,” he said.

Delhi Declaration:

Due to a lack of consensus on the Ukraine conflict paragraph, India distributed a draft Summit Declaration to member countries on Friday, excluding the section addressing the geopolitical issue. This move aimed to foster a constructive resolution, as reported by the news agency PTI.

The declaration prioritizes robust, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth.

The inclusion of the geopolitics aspect holds particular significance, especially in light of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Major takeaways from the G20 New Delhi Declaration:

The document highlights that all nations should abstain from using force or the threat of force to pursue territorial acquisition that undermines the territorial integrity, sovereignty, or political independence of any state.

The declaration underscores that terrorism represents one of the gravest threats to global peace and security. It asserts that all acts of terrorism, regardless of their motivation, are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of when, where, or by whom they are perpetrated.

The document places emphasis on safeguarding vulnerable populations by promoting fair economic growth and enhancing both macroeconomic and financial stability.

The declaration centers on achieving robust and sustainable economic growth, accelerating progress toward sustainable development goals, fostering a green development pact, and revitalizing multilateralism.

The New Delhi Leaders Declaration affirms the commitment of G20 member nations to promote unrestricted, open, and equitable trade in agriculture, food, and fertilizers, pledging to refrain from imposing export restrictions.

The G-20 nations unanimously commit to bolstering the global healthcare framework. They will reinforce the resilience of healthcare systems and collaborate with multilateral development banks (MDBs) to develop health systems that are both climate-resilient and low-carbon.

The New Delhi Leaders' Declaration underscores the importance of aligning financial flows with climate objectives while expanding financial support, capacity-building, and technology transfer, with a specific focus on addressing the priorities and needs of developing countries.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)