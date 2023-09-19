G20 2023: FWG Meeting Delivers 2 Reports On Macroeconomics Impact; Delegates Enjoy Their Visit In Chhattisgarh | FPJ

Raipur: During the fourth and final meeting of the G20 Framework Working Group (FWG), the group delivered two G20 reports, both of which were referenced in the New Delhi Leaders Declaration: the G20 Report on Macroeconomic Impacts of Food and Energy Insecurity and the G20 Report on Macroeconomic Risks Stemming from Climate Change and Transition Pathways.

This delivery occurred during the fourth and concluding meeting of the FWG under the Indian G20 Presidency, which concluded on Tuesday in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Need to continue global conversation

The members recognised the need to continue the global conversation concerning the assessment of the macroeconomic consequences associated with these global challenges while exploring policy options for effectively addressing them.

The FWG meeting is co-chaired by India and the UK. The two-day meeting, held on September 18-19, 2023, was co-chaired by Chandni Raina, Adviser, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, and Sam Beckett, Chief Economic Adviser, HM Treasury, UK. Approximately 65 delegates from G20 member countries, invited countries, and international and regional organizations attended the meeting.

Jan Bhagidari events by RBI

The meeting also included in-depth deliberations on the global economic outlook and key risks, based on presentations by international organizations. Discussions were also held on the initial findings of the draft G20/IMF Strong Sustainable, Balanced, and Inclusive Growth Report, based on an update provided by the IMF.

The Reserve Bank of India also hosted a series of Jan Bhagidari events to make G20 discussions more inclusive and human-centric. These events were aimed at the general public, students, and self-help organizations and included a series of financial literacy programs, a G20 awareness program, a painting contest, a slogan-writing contest, and a quiz competition.

Delegates enjoyed an excursion to Nandanvan Zoological Garden, which also features a Jungle Safari, a Zoological Park, a Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, and other attractions, including the Khandwa Reservoir, which attracts a large number of migratory birds and showcases the lush and beautiful landscapes of the state.

'Ratri Bhoj Par Samvad'

The delegates were hosted for 'Ratri Bhoj Par Samvad' (Dinner Conversation), and a cultural event provided delegates with an opportunity to experience the rich cultural heritage and delectable cuisine of the state.

In the spirit of the Indian Presidency's theme, "One Earth, One Family, One Future," the group agreed to work together to enhance international cooperation in effectively addressing macroeconomic challenges and building a more resilient and prosperous global economy for the benefit of all.

