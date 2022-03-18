‘G-23 leaders weakening Congress,’ says Veerappa Moily

Senior Congress leader M. Veerappa Moily on Friday slammed the G-23 leaders and said that they are targeting Sonia Gandhi and weakening the Congress party.

"Sonia Gandhi wants reforms within the Congress party but people around her have sabotaged it. G23 leaders are targeting the senior leader and weakening the Congress party. BJP cannot be a perennial party and it will not stand the turmoil of politics after Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Veerappa Moily was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Just because we're not in power, Congress leaders or workers should not panic. The BJP and other parties are transit passengers, they'll come and go, it's the Congress that'll remain here. We should be committed to the downtrodden and need not lose hope," he further said.

The leaders of the Congress's "Group of 23" on Wednesday said the only way forward for the grand old party is to adopt a model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all levels.

In a statement, the G-23 leaders, who met at the residence of former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, urged the Congress leadership to initiate talks with like-minded forces to create a way for a credible alternative to the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The G-23 saw some more leaders joining the dinner meeting at Azad's residence, which was convened to work out the grouping's future strategy and discuss the Congress's debacle in the just-concluded Assembly polls in five states.

Azad and Anand Sharma reposed faith in Gandhi's leadership at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Sunday.

Incidentally, the grouping sidestepped the issue of leadership, after Kapil Sibal said Gandhi should step aside and pave the way for another leader.

The leaders said they met to deliberate on the demoralising outcome of the recent poll results and the constant exodus of party leaders and workers.

"We believe that the only way forward for the Congress is to adopt a model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all levels.

"In order to oppose the BJP, it is necessary to strengthen the Congress party. We demand the Congress party to initiate dialogue with other like-minded forces to create a platform to pave the way for a credible alternative for 2024," the joint statement of the G-23 said. The next steps in this regard will be announced soon, it added.

The performance of the Congress in these states was poor as it failed to win any of the four BJP-ruled states -- Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur -- while it lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The G-23 grouping has been critical of the Congress leadership. It has been demanding an organisational overhaul, after its members wrote a joint letter to Gandhi in 2020.

