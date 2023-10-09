 'Fully Prepared For Elections': Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh
'Fully Prepared For Elections': Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 07:36 PM IST
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh | ANI

New Delhi: With the Election Commission of India announcing dates for the assembly polls in five states, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Monday exuded his confidence in Congress winning the elections.

Shortly after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi, Singh hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the people are against corruption by the BJP.

"There is no lack of issues for elections, we have an ample number of issues. We are fully prepared for elections and results will be in our favour. People are against corruption by the BJP. We have a predicted seat like never before," said Digvijaya Singh.

He further said that the people of Madhya Pradesh are upset with the "misgovernance" of the BJP.

"Congress will register a spectacular victory in the polls. We will contest the elections under the leadership of Kamal Nath," Digvijay Singh added.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will go to polls on different days from November 7-30 and votes will be counted for the five states on December 3.

According to the Election Commission of India, voting for all 40 assembly seats in Mizoram will take place on November 7 along with the first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh.

MP to vote on November 17

The remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 17 alongside all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Voting for all 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan will take place on November 23, while the 119-member Telangana Assembly will be the last to go to polls on November 30.

Counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3, CEC Kumar said.

While Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by BJP, Telangana by Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Mizoram by Mizo National Front (MNF).

