Full statement issued by Richard Dawkins Foundation after awarding Javed Akhtar

“Akhtar is a bright light for reason, free-thought, and atheism in a dark time, and we are delighted to honour him with the Richard Dawkins Award. We are excited to honour Javed Akhtar for his eloquence and courage in the fight against irrationality and superstition,” said inventor and entrepreneur Vinod Bhardwaj, a member of CFI's Board of Directors.

“As Akhtar has said, ‘Any stupidity accepted on a mass scale is faith. If a faith loses followers it becomes stupidity again.' It is my hope that, through his award, more people around the world will be inspired by the work of Javed Aktar, and more people in India will be inspired by the work of Richard Dawkins.”

CFI will hold a livestream awards presentation in October that includes an extended, online conversation between Javed Akhtar and Richard Dawkins.

“We know there will be tremendous interest in India to watch these two great thinkers discuss a range of issues, and we look forward to introducing fans of Richard Dawkins in the United States and elsewhere to the brilliance and courage of Javed Akhtar.

The Richard Dawkins Award is presented annually by the Center for Inquiry, home to the Richard Dawkins Foundation for Reason & Science, given to a distinguished individual from the worlds of science, scholarship, education, or entertainment who publicly proclaims the values of secularism and rationalism, upholding scientific truth wherever it may lead. Previous winners include philosopher and cognitive scientist Daniel Dennett, Cosmos co-creator Ann Druyan, activist and feminist Ayaan Hirsi Ali, and actor and writer Stephen Fry. In 2019 the award was given to comedian and actor Ricky Gervais.