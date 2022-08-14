e-Paper Get App

Full of life, witty and insightful: PM Modi on Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's demise

The 62-year-old Jhunjhunwala passed away on Sunday morning in Mumbai.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 10:25 AM IST
article-image
Full of life, witty and insightful: PM on Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's demise |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, and said he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world.

The 62-year-old Jhunjhunwala passed away on Sunday morning in Mumbai.

"Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world," Modi said in a tweet.

"He (Jhunjhunwala) was also very passionate about India's progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaFull of life, witty and insightful: PM Modi on Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's demise

RECENT STORIES

A week after dream child Akasa Air hits the skies, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala leaves the earth

A week after dream child Akasa Air hits the skies, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala leaves the earth

Karnataka: Man slits wife's throat in family court

Karnataka: Man slits wife's throat in family court

Shiv Sangram leader Vinayak Mete killed in an accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Shiv Sangram leader Vinayak Mete killed in an accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Afghanistan: Taliban fire warning shots to break up women's protest

Afghanistan: Taliban fire warning shots to break up women's protest

Israel: Palestinian gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting

Israel: Palestinian gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting