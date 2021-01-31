Full occupancy to be allowed in cinemas from February 1, new SOPs issued: All you need to know

Starting Feb 1, full occupancy will be allowed in cinema halls while following all COVID-related protocols, said Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar on Sunday.

"Online booking of tickets will be encouraged. Detailed guidelines have been released," the Minister said.

Terming the decision as "good news for cinema lovers", the Minister said that Union Home Ministry had given the nod to the decision of opening the cinema halls on January 27.

According to the guidelines, all cinema halls and theatres will ensure the COVID-19 protocol including social distancing, face mask, sanitisation, installation of 'Aarogya Setu App', thermal screening at the entry-exit point.

Check the full SoP here: