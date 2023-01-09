e-Paper Get App
Full emergency declared on Vistara's Delhi-Bhubaneshwar flight due to hydraulic failure, forced to turn back after take-off

Full emergency declared on Vistara's Delhi-Bhubaneshwar flight due to hydraulic failure, forced to turn back after take-off

The Vistara A320 aircraft UK-781 was involved in an air turn back after taking off as it developed as the green hydraulic system low ecam turned on in the cockpit.

Updated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
A Vistara Airlines flight from Delhi to Bhubaneshwar suffered a major scare on Monday after its hydraulic system failed shortly after taking off from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

The Vistara A320 aircraft UK-781 was involved in an air turn back after taking off as it developed as the green hydraulic system low ecam turned on in the cockpit.

More details to follow...

