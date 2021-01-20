Full bench of Central Election Commission visits Kolkata, takes stock of situation ahead of WB assembly polls

Kolkata: Full bench of the Central Election Commission (CEC), headed by chief election commissioner Sunil Arora, visited Kolkata and held a meeting with the state election commission and took stock of the current political situation of West Bengal.

According to Election Commission sources, a review meeting was held with divisional commissioners, district election commissioners, zonal and range IGs, SPs and CPs on issues related to the conduct of the upcoming Assembly elections.

On January 22, the commission will meet chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay, home secretary HK Dwivedi, director general of police Virendra and other senior officials.

“Apart from the law-and-order situation, the commission is likely to look at other aspects of the elections,” mentioned sources at the EC.

Notably, a week before, Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain had visited Kolkata and held talks with district officials of West Bengal to review the preparedness for the Assembly polls and also stated that the Central Election Commission will not tolerate any violence during the polls.