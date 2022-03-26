Fuel price hike: Congress to protest outside homes, public places with garlanded gas cylinders and beat of drums-bells on March 31

Amid the hike in petrol and diesel prices, the Congress on Saturday attacked the Centre and said that the "shameless fleecing" of the public must stop. The party also announced that they will protest on March 31 against the increase in fuel prices.

"On 31st March at 11 am- people will protest outside their homes and public places with garlanded gas cylinders and beat of drums-bells, other instruments to draw the attention of the deaf BJP government against the insurmountable increase in prices of gas, petrol, and diesel," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said today.

In another tweet in Hindi, Surjewala said, "Inflation in Modi government - 'date new, problem same. This morning also started with rising prices. Today again the rate was increased by Rs 0.80." "Everyday a new rate of diesel/petrol in new India, four attacks in five days, loot of Rs. 3.2/L," he said.

After keeping prices of Petrol-Diesel,Gas Cylinder, PNG & CNG unchanged for 137 days to secure votes, last one week has been a nightmare for budget of every household



Every day increase in prices proved the dictum for Modi Govt-

“Fleece the People, Fill Coffers”



Our Statement- pic.twitter.com/oug6R76sqp — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 26, 2022

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi taking a swipe at the BJP govt said, "King prepares for a palace, while subjects reel under inflation."

Today, the Youth Congress workers also held protest against the increase in prices of fuel.

Their remarks come a day after the BJP government headed by Yogi Adityanath was sworn-in in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP won four out of the five assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. The AAP came to power in Punjab.

These prices were revised for the very first time on Tuesday, March 22, after a gap of more than four months.

Accordingly, the increase in selling price which includes state levies, central excise and cess amongst others, came days after crude oil prices saw astronomical rise due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

In New Delhi, the price of petrol and diesel were increased again by 80 paise per litre.

As per pump prices, petrol now costs Rs 98.61 per litre and diesel Rs 89.87 per litre in the national capital. On Friday, petrol prices were increased to Rs 97.81 per litre and diesel Rs 89.07 per litre in Delhi.

In the financial capital Mumbai, prices were hiked to Rs 113.35 per litre for petrol and diesel to Rs 97.55 per litre.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 04:31 PM IST