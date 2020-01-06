FT says 'nationalist mob goes on rampage at secular university', Twitter asks 'what is this heading?'

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi was engulfed in violence on Sunday evening. Dozens of masked men armed with sticks and stones stormed in the campus attacking teachers, students and vandalizing hostels, leaving many wounded. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.
A Financial Times headline- 'Nationalist mob goes on rampage at secular university in Delhi' was brutally trolled on Twitter.
One user wrote, "What level of idiocy and prejudice is this headline inspired by?" Another user said, "Look at the language!!! Nationalist mob and secular university..... Are there any nonsecular universities? Are there any antinational mobs? How can people work at such places?? Don't they have anything inside?"
Delhi police has registered an FIR at Vasant Kunj (North) Police Station in connection with the violence that took place in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday. Police also said that social media and CCTV footages will be part of the investigation.
"We have taken cognizance of yesterday's incident and have registered an FIR. Social media and CCTV footages will be part of the investigation," said Devendra Arya, DCP, South-West.
Meanwhile, the 23 students who were admitted in the hospital have been discharged.
Delhi police have received multiple complaints in connection with Sunday's violence in JNU in which over a dozen students and faculty members were injured.
