FT says 'nationalist mob goes on rampage at secular university', Twitter asks 'what is this heading?'

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi was engulfed in violence on Sunday evening. Dozens of masked men armed with sticks and stones stormed in the campus attacking teachers, students and vandalizing hostels, leaving many wounded. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

A Financial Times headline- 'Nationalist mob goes on rampage at secular university in Delhi' was brutally trolled on Twitter.

One user wrote, "What level of idiocy and prejudice is this headline inspired by?" Another user said, "Look at the language!!! Nationalist mob and secular university..... Are there any nonsecular universities? Are there any antinational mobs? How can people work at such places?? Don't they have anything inside?"