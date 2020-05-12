From 'vocal for local' to Rs 20 lakh crore in 2020: Jazziest phrases from PM Modi's May 12 speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation and announced a special economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore. PM Modi, throughout his speech, kept speaking about the importance of self-reliance and said humanity will not accept defeat from coronavirus.

At the time of crisis, there are two kinds of speeches — one, which raise the morale of the population, and the other, which give directions to troops so they know exactly what to do. The problem with the novel coronavirus or Covid-19 crisis is that it requires the populace to be soldiers, every single one of us. But, through today's speech, PM Modi failed to address few things like migrant crisis or the mistreatment of doctors and other frontline workers. While he might have left a lot of things at cliff-hangers, his speech surely had some jazziest phrases.

Here's a look at few jazziest phrases from PM Modi's speech:

“India has given ray of hope to the world, and its culture has stressed that the world is a family. India has never been self-centred, and its definition of self-reliance takes into account the needs of a globalized world.”

“We have to be stronger. We have to save ourselves and keep moving forward at the same time. We have been hearing that 21st century will belong to India, but this is not just a dream but our responsibility too. But how to achieve it. The current world situation shows, there is only one way: self-reliant India.”

“It has been more than four months since the world is waging a battle against Covid-19. One virus has brought the world down to its knees. This crisis is unprecedented but human race cannot be defeated. We must save ourselves and at the same time progress.”

“We have to be more determined than ever and need to further strengthen our resolve. The world talks about how 21st century belongs to India. A self-reliant India is the way ahead.”

“A pandemic like this is unprecedented and unimaginable. But we can't stop, lose or get defeated. We must follow all rules, stay safe and move forward.”

"The definition of self-reliance has changed globally. From economy-based globalisation, the world has now moved on to human-based globalisation. India's culture and traditions speak volumes about self-reliance and the world as a whole family."

“My appeal to all the citizens is to go 'vocal for local'. I request people to buy and endorse local products. We have done this before also with Khadi, and it worked very well.”

"I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.' The announcements made by the government over COVID, decisions of RBI and today's package totals to Rs 20 lakh crore. This is 10 per cent of India's GDP."