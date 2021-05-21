From the FPJ Archives: Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, nationwide mourning and Sonia's accession

"Rajiv Gandhi killed in explosion", screamed the Free Press Journal's front page news headline on May 22, 1991. The former Prime Minister and Congress President had been killed in a bomb explosion in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur, some 40 kilometers from Madras on Tuesday night. More than a dozen people, the article added, were also feared dead after the blast. There was not much detail available yet and the front page presented a strange contrast against the far more mundane updates that peppered the rest of the edition.

The blast occurred at 10:20 pm as Gandhi got down from his car to address a public meeting. He had just arrived from Andhra Pradesh and was slated to make an election tour of parts of the southern state.

"Security men immediately cordoned off the area and were trying to rush the casualties to the nearby hospitals. The explosion, which took place at the venue of the public meeting about 10 metres from the dais, was heard even 200 metres away," the FPJ article explained.