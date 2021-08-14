From the FPJ Archives: How we covered India's Independence on 15th August 1947

At the stroke of midnight on August 15, 1947, India became an independent nation, freed after more than a century of British rule. The monumental day was covered in detail by The Free Press Journal, with a special 'Independence Number'. The 57 page issue included a photo gallery, nuanced articles about what one could expect in the days to come as well as the latest developments on India's freedom movement.

"This Constituent Assembly declares its firm and solemn resolve to proclaim India as an Independent Sovereign Republic and to draw up for her future governance a Constitution," began the Charter of Freedom published on the front page of the newspaper.

The front page included a massive collage of images from various pivotal moments of India's struggle - from the Ashoka Pillar that would eventually become India's emblem to an image of Gandhi spinning at the charkha.

Even the advertisements on the Independence Issue appear to have been tailored to the occasion. "Under freedom's flag, we do our part in the cause of national prosperity," proclaimed a full page advertisement for Rashtriya Metal Industries Ltd.

Several pages of the issue were dedicated to creating a montage of sorts, with many of the highlights from the century-long struggle for freedom. From paying homage to those who championed non-violent protests to the 'triumph of truth'.

Take a look:

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 02:45 PM IST