From 'sex, drugs and gambling' to 'dawa daru': Arvind Kejriwal's best meme moments

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has always provided fodder for the meme makers. His common-man image coupled with minor slip-ups during speeches has time and again made everyone roll on the floor laughing.
On the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's 52nd birthday, let us take a look at his best meme moments:
In a rally, Kejriwal listed the number of things his government has done for the people of Delhi since taking charge. Kejriwal mentioned schools, water and instead of only medicines, he said used the common Hindi phrase, ‘Dawa-Daru.’ Upon realising his mistake, a smiling Kejriwal backtracked and said, "Only medicine, not alcohol (daru ka nhi dawa ka)."

On another occasion, in his maiden rally in Panaji, Kejriwal had stated that "tourism in Goa is suffering. The state has turned into drugs, sex and gambling destination under the BJP government". He was criticised heavily for his statement with the saffron party also demanding for an apology. However, the speech sparked a huge meme fest and continues to be one of the favourites of meme makers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and others wished Kejriwal on his 52nd birthday on Sunday.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "Birthday wishes to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life."
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also wished Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his 52nd birthday. "Wishing you a very happy birthday, @ArvindKejriwal. Wish you good health and happiness," she tweeted.
