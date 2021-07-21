From seers to Congress leaders: Outpouring of support for BS Yediyurappa amid resignation murmurs

Over the last few days, rumours about Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's impending resignation has been making the rounds. Speaking to the media, he had recently laughed off suggestions about an upcoming leadership change. However, disgruntlement in the ranks and recent meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP officials have fuelled speculation. But as the murmurs gain momentum, he has received support from some unlikely quarters.

Former Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday said there was no "chance" of leadership change in Karnataka as the BJP central leadership was pleased with the developmental activities and the handling of COVID-19 in the state. "I don't think there is any truth in the ongoing discussion about the leadership change because these are the decisions which are taken by our central level leaders keeping in view the political situation in the states," the former Chief Minister said.

"It was Yeddiruppa who first brought BJP to power in Karnataka. Some conspired to remove him since he would not be a chamcha. Without Him BJP could not return power in the State. Only upon his return to BJP could the party win again. Why repeat the same mistake?" cautioned BJP MP Subramanian Swamy.