From Randeep Surjewala to Yogi Adityanath: Leaders react to PM Modi's May 12 speech

Giving a taste of the hard truth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday that coronavirus will continue to remain a reality for some time to come. However, the next lockdown is less likely to be the same as the previous lockdowns. While he refused to divulge more details, stating that the fine print will be announced before May 18, Modi hinted that lockdown 4.0 will be "totally new, totally different".

It is believed there is likely to be more relaxation in public movement to be given in the forthcoming lockdown with adherence to norms of social distancing and personal hygiene.

However, the focus of the PM's much-awaited televised address to the nation was his thrust on the economy. Modi announced an economic package, which along with previous packages and RBI reprieves, will amount to Rs 20 lakh crore and which he claimed will address issues pertaining to land, labour, liquidity and loss. The total economic package, Modi claimed, will be approximately 10 per cent of India's GDP. After the speech many hailed PM Modi for speech and announcements, while some slammed him for not addressing migrant crisis.

