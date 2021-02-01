From Rahul Gandhi to Mayawati, opposition leaders lash out at Modi govt over Budget 2021 - who said what

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2021, there were raucous protests echoing though the parliament. And as the presentation drew to a close, Opposition leaders made their displeasure felt, with many talking to social media platforms to hit out at the Modi government.
While Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena on Monday contended that Maharashtra was ignored in the Budget, its ally the NCP termed the annual financial plan as "disappointing" and a move towards "privatisation". Over the last few hours, political leaders across the country have been tweeting out their criticism even as NDA leaders share their support and admiration for the newly unveiled budget.
"Forget putting cash in the hands of people, Modi Govt plans to handover India's assets to his crony capitalist friends," tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Bahujan Samaj Party Mayawati struck a cautionary note, wondering if the budget would be able to turn the "slow" and "worsening economy" around and manage to overcome national problems such as "extreme poverty, unemployment, inflation" and so on.
"It will be better if the government implements its promises on the ground," she added, stating that the impoverished people of India were "tired of hollow promises".
"Budget projecting self reliance, promotes self subservience to corporate profits through a loot of national assets and large scale privatisation. FDI limits in LIC and financial sector hiked for profit maximisation," began a series of tweets by Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury.
"Cause for economic recession is shrinking people’s purchasing power and domestic demand. Instead of increasing this budget gives more concessions to corporates in the name of promoting investments. More investment does not guarantee growth as there are no buyers for products. This will only increase profits when during this pandemic top 100 billionaires become wealthier by ₹13 lakh crores," he added.
TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien jibed that India's first paperless budget was also "a 100% visionless budget" with the theme being to "sell India".
Taking note of the fact that the Budget had given an impetus for development of roadways in West Bengal, he said that "what Bengal did yesterday" was only being talked about by the Centre today.