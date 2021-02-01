From Rahul Gandhi to Mayawati, opposition leaders lash out at Modi govt over Budget 2021 - who said what

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2021, there were raucous protests echoing though the parliament. And as the presentation drew to a close, Opposition leaders made their displeasure felt, with many talking to social media platforms to hit out at the Modi government.

While Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena on Monday contended that Maharashtra was ignored in the Budget, its ally the NCP termed the annual financial plan as "disappointing" and a move towards "privatisation". Over the last few hours, political leaders across the country have been tweeting out their criticism even as NDA leaders share their support and admiration for the newly unveiled budget.

"Forget putting cash in the hands of people, Modi Govt plans to handover India's assets to his crony capitalist friends," tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.