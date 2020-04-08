From PM Modi to Shashi Tharoor: Netizens greet nation on Hanuman Jayanti 2020

Hanuman, known to be one of the biggest devotees of Lord Ram, his birthday is known as Hanuman Jayanti and celebrated with fervour every year.

It is celebrated on a full moon day or 15th day of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month of Hindu calendar. It falls on Chaitra Poornima.

On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees worship Hanuman and seek protection and blessing by singing Hanuman Chalisa and Sundar Kaand. Also, devotees offer food and flowers to Hanuman and later distribute as a prasad.