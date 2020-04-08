From PM Modi to Shashi Tharoor: Netizens greet nation on Hanuman Jayanti 2020

Hanuman, known to be one of the biggest devotees of Lord Ram, his birthday is known as Hanuman Jayanti and celebrated with fervour every year.
It is celebrated on a full moon day or 15th day of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month of Hindu calendar. It falls on Chaitra Poornima.
On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees worship Hanuman and seek protection and blessing by singing Hanuman Chalisa and Sundar Kaand. Also, devotees offer food and flowers to Hanuman and later distribute as a prasad.
Greeting the nation on Hanuman Jayanti, PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "Heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The life of Pawanaputra, a symbol of devotion, strength, dedication and discipline, inspires us to face and overcome every crisis."
From PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to Shashi Tharoor, here's how people greets the nation on Hanuman Jayanti 2020;
