From PM Modi To Owaisi, List Of High-Profile Lok Sabha Election Candidates Who Don't Own Car |

It's a common belief that prominent leaders across the country, often traveling in convoys of more than a dozen cars, or even fleets numbering in the hundreds, would personally own a substantial number of vehicles.

However, contrary to this perception, a closer look at the election affidavits filed by these prominent politicians reveals a different reality.

After reviewing the election affidavits of over a dozen prominent candidates in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, FPJ has compiled a surprising list of notable candidates who do not own a single car, according to their nomination affidavits.

PM Modi

PM Modi, seeking a hat-trick victory from the Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh, filed his election nomination on Tuesday, May 14. According to his election affidavit, published on the website of the Election Commission of India, he has total assets worth over Rs. 3 crore but owns no land, houses, or cars.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Facebook

Amit Shah

Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, who is seeking re-election from Gujarat's Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, has assets worth over Rs. 36 crore. His wife, Sonal Shah, possesses assets exceeding Rs. 31 crore. In March this year, a video of Amit Shah's official car with the number plate 'DL1 CAA 4421' went viral. However, he does not personally own a car.

Union Minister Amit Shah | ANI

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh, Defense Minister, is vying for a third term from the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat. He has declared assets worth Rs. 6.36 crore. While he possesses a revolver and a double-barrel gun, he does not own a car.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh | IANS

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress president, contesting from Kerala's Wayanad seat and Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli seat, has declared assets worth Rs. 20 crore but does not own a vehicle or residential flat.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | PTI

Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief, contesting from the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, has assets worth Rs. 26.34 crores but does not own a car.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav | Facebook

Dimple Yadav

Dimple Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav's wife and the Samajwadi Party candidate from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, has assets worth Rs. 15 crore. Similar to her husband, she does not own a car.

SP candidate from Mainpuri seat, Dimple Yadav | Facebook

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister facing Congress' Shashi Tharoor from the Thiruvananthapuram seat in Kerala, owns assets worth Rs. 23.65 crore and also does not have a vehicle registered in his name.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar | X

HD Kumaraswamy

HD Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) candidate from the Mandya seat in Karnataka and former state chief minister, along with his wife Anitha, has total assets of about Rs. 217.21 crore. Despite his wealth, the former Karnataka CM does not own a car, although he possesses a tractor.

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy | @CMofKarnataka

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who served as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for over 15 years and is now contesting from the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat, has declared assets worth Rs. 3.21 crore. While Shivraj himself does not own a car, his wife possesses an Ambassador car.

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chohan |

Manohar Lal Khattar

Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, currently in battle for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, has assets worth Rs. 1.27 crore and does not own a car.

BJP leader Manoharlal Khattar |

Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, seeking a fifth term as MP from the Hyderabad seat in Telangana, does not own a car despite his assets worth Rs. 23 crore as per his election affidavit.

PM

Kompella Madhavi Latha

Kompella Madhavi Latha, pitted against Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad by the BJP, is one of the richest candidates in the state with assets exceeding Rs. 220 crores. Surprisingly, she also does not own a car, as per her election affidavit.

BJP candidate Kompella Madhavi Latha | X

Supriya Sule

Supriya Sule, the daughter of former Maharashtra chief minister Sharad Pawar and the NCP-SP candidate from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra, has total assets exceeding Rs. 166.5 crore according to her election affidavit. Surprisingly, she does not have a car registered in her name.

NCP SP leader Supriya Sule | Facebook

This list may have surprised you, and it remains to be seen whether the results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will bring further surprises.

Complete election results for all phases are to be released on June 4.