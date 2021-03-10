From PM Modi to Mithun Chakraborty: Full list of BJP's star campaigners for West Bengal polls

With Assembly elections in West Bengal mere weeks away, the BJP on Wednesday released its list of star campaigners. Elections in West Bengal will be conducted in eight phases between March and April and it is shaping up to primarily be a tussle between the BJP-led NDA and the ruling TMC.

Earlier on Saturday, the BJP had announced a list of 57 candidates for the 60 Assembly seats that will go to polls in the first two phases. The list included former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh and cricketer Ashok Dinda.

Over the last few months, party leaders, both at the State and Central level, have hit the campaign trail in Bengal, hosting multiple rallies and taking potshots at the ruling party. At the same time, the TMC has been hit by a flurry of defections, with several leading party members including Suvendu Adhikari joining the BJP.

The list of star campaigners include several recently inducted party leaders as well as former TMC leaders alongside BJP leaders from the state and Centre. The party has also released the list of star campaigners for the upcoming Assam polls.

Here's the full list:

1. Narendra Modi

2. J.P. Nadda

3. Rajnath Singh

4. Amit Shah

5. Nitin Gadkari

6. Arjun Munda

7. Dharmendra Pradhan

8. Smriti Irani

9. Kailash Vijayvargiya

10. Shri Shiv Prakash

11. Shri Mukul Roy

12. Shri Dilip Ghosh

13. Yogi Adityanath

14. Shivraj Singh Chouhan

15. Faggan Singh Kulaste

16. Mansukhbhai Mandavia

17. Jual Oram

18. Suvendu Adhikary

19. Rajib Banerjee

20. Arvind Menon

21. Amit Malviya

22. Babul Supriyo

23. Debasree Chaudhuri

24. Narottam Mishra

25. Babulal Marandi

26. Raghubar Das

27. Syed Shahnawaz Hussain

28. Manoj Tiwari

29. Roopa Ganguly

30. Locket Chatterjee

31. Raju Banerjee

32. Amitava Chakravorty

33. Jyotirmay Singh Mahato

34. Dr. Subhash Sarkar

35. Mithun Chakravorty

36. Kunar Hembram

37. Yash Dasgupta

38. Srabanti Chatterjee

39. Payal Sarkar

40. Hiran Chatterjee