From PM Modi to Mithun Chakraborty: Full list of BJP's star campaigners for West Bengal polls

With Assembly elections in West Bengal mere weeks away, the BJP on Wednesday released its list of star campaigners. Elections in West Bengal will be conducted in eight phases between March and April and it is shaping up to primarily be a tussle between the BJP-led NDA and the ruling TMC.
Earlier on Saturday, the BJP had announced a list of 57 candidates for the 60 Assembly seats that will go to polls in the first two phases. The list included former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh and cricketer Ashok Dinda.
Over the last few months, party leaders, both at the State and Central level, have hit the campaign trail in Bengal, hosting multiple rallies and taking potshots at the ruling party. At the same time, the TMC has been hit by a flurry of defections, with several leading party members including Suvendu Adhikari joining the BJP.
The list of star campaigners include several recently inducted party leaders as well as former TMC leaders alongside BJP leaders from the state and Centre. The party has also released the list of star campaigners for the upcoming Assam polls.
Here's the full list:
1. Narendra Modi
2. J.P. Nadda
3. Rajnath Singh
4. Amit Shah
5. Nitin Gadkari
6. Arjun Munda
7. Dharmendra Pradhan
8. Smriti Irani
9. Kailash Vijayvargiya
10. Shri Shiv Prakash
11. Shri Mukul Roy
12. Shri Dilip Ghosh
13. Yogi Adityanath
14. Shivraj Singh Chouhan
15. Faggan Singh Kulaste
16. Mansukhbhai Mandavia
17. Jual Oram
18. Suvendu Adhikary
19. Rajib Banerjee
20. Arvind Menon
21. Amit Malviya
22. Babul Supriyo
23. Debasree Chaudhuri
24. Narottam Mishra
25. Babulal Marandi
26. Raghubar Das
27. Syed Shahnawaz Hussain
28. Manoj Tiwari
29. Roopa Ganguly
30. Locket Chatterjee
31. Raju Banerjee
32. Amitava Chakravorty
33. Jyotirmay Singh Mahato
34. Dr. Subhash Sarkar
35. Mithun Chakravorty
36. Kunar Hembram
37. Yash Dasgupta
38. Srabanti Chatterjee
39. Payal Sarkar
40. Hiran Chatterjee
