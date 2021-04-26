From Pakistan to US: As COVID-19 cases rise, numerous countries step up to support India

Over the last few days, India's rising COVID-19 caseload and the grim situation at the ground level has found its way into news platforms across the world. As the country continues to set and break its own global records when it comes to single day case rises, people from around the world are stepping up to offer up a supportive comment or lend a helping hand. While some including Pakistan and Dubai have shared solidarity messages, others including the US and Germany are lending help in kind.

On Monday, visuals from Dubai went viral, with the Burj Khalifa's official Twitter handle sharing a video of the massive structure lit up with a supportive message for India. Visuals shared online indicate that similar displays had also been placed on other iconic structures in the country.

Over the last few days, Twitter users from Pakistan have transcended socio-political rivalries to wish India well. Even #PakistanStandsWithIndia became the country's top trend on the micro-blogging platform, Prime Minister Imran Khan posted a message of solidarity. In a short post the cricketer-turned-politician said that "we must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together".

Over three hundred oxygen concentrators have been dispatched on Sunday morning from New York to India, according to a Government of India official based in the United States. Additional consignments will be flown to India in the coming days, and the US has also announced its intention to provide the raw material required for the Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine. As per reports on Monday, US Defense Secretary Austin Lloyd has directed the Pentagon to provide all necessary support to Indian healthcare workers battling the worsening coronavirus situation in the country.

Similarly, Germany has announced it's intention to send oxygen and medical aid to India in the coming days. According to reports, the announcement was made by Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday.