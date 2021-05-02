From Nirmala Sitharaman to Arvind Kejriwal - Congratulatory messages pour in for Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress is set to take over the reigns of the government for third consecutive term, with a lead in more than 200 seats. Data from the Election Commission at around 4:30 pm indicates that the BJP is a distant second with a lead in around 80 seats.

For her own part, Mamata also won a high octane battle against former TMC top lieutenant Suvendu Adhikari who defected to the saffron camp months before the elections. While the votes continue to be tallied, celebrations have broken out in various parts of the state. And while some flout the state's COVID-19 induced lockdown, others have taken to social media with congratulatory messages.

Political leaders across party lines have, over the last few hours, congratulated Banerjee and her team. "Congratulations @MamataOfficial didi on TMC being elected again in the Assembly election. Good wishes for your next tenure," tweeted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"Congratulations to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee Didi on her party’s victory in West Bengal assembly elections. My best wishes to her for her next tenure," tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.