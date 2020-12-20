From 'Naya Hindustan' to 'Ko Ko Coronavirus song': Top 5 COVID-19 songs and anthems in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has created massive disruptions across the world. And, the lockdown altered the lives of people (socially, economically and emotionally) in India and all over the world.
As people embrace this new reality, it is also a time to reflect and ink a new future. With this unprecedented crisis, comes a great opportunity to heal ourselves, break barriers and blur boundaries and hasten compassion, empathy, and togetherness. No doubt, this crisis has unified all, and it is time to showcase this unity amid diversity of caste, religion, and creed is the need of the hour. This is the time to foster humanity, love, and light.
While the disease spreads, many took to social media to spread some joy with songs about COVID-19. Here are some COVID-19 songs and anthems:
'Naya Hindustan'
Music Director Hitesh Prasad ideated the concept, scored the music, and penned the lyrics of this song. Sung by leading singers Mahalaxmi Iyer, Bhumi Trivedi, Toshi Sabri, Shraddha Pandit, including Hitesh Prasad, with Raju Shankar (Piano) and Glen Fernandez (Guitar) accompanying them. The video was directed by Kanishka Shankar and mixed and mastered by Tosif Shaikh. 'Naya Hindustan' tries to visualise a new India—a country that is taming an invisible enemy. It's a tribute to the countless COVID-19 warriors, the unsung heroes, and a billion-plus people suspended on hope, united by courage and faith in humanity.
Ali Zafar's ‘Ko Ko Coronavirus’ song
The video starts with Ali saying: "Right now, the entire human race is fighting a crisis". He then describes the virus as "upar se sharmeela lekin andar se shaitan ka saala". In the track, he urges people to seek medical assistance if one has symptoms. He then stresses that instead of shaking hands, say hello from a distance, and sacrifice social life for sometime.
‘One Nation One Voice': Asha Bhosle, Sonu Nigam among 100 singers uniting for anthem dedicated to frontline warriors
In one of the biggest collaborations by artists for a noble cause, a group of 100 singers, including the legendary Asha Bhosle, Kumar Sanu, and Sonu Nigam came together to record an anthem for the frontline warriors fighting the coronavirus pandemic and in the aid of PM Cares fund.
The anthem, ‘One Nation One Voice', recorded in 14 different languages, was released on May 17. The anthem is a brainchild of popular singers Sonu Nigam, Srinivas, and Sanjay Tandon, the CEO of ISRA. Titled ‘Jayatu Jayatu Bharatam, Vasudev Kutumbakkam’, the song breaks all records by bringing together 100 singers from the Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA) a capella rendition in 14 languages and is the largest anthem platform ever. It boasts of music maestros like Asha Bhosle, Anup Jalota, Alka Yagnik, Hariharan, Kailash Kher, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kumar Sanu, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Mano, Pankaj Udhas, S. P. Balasubramanian, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Sudhesh Bhosle, Suresh Wadkar, Shailendra Singh, Srinivas, Talat Aziz, Udit Narayan, Shankar Mahadevan, Jasbir Jassi, and 80 other artists.
Narendra Chanchal's coronavirus bhajan:
Veteran devotional singer Narendra Chanchal's video of a bhajan on the virus at a Holi function went viral. The opening line of the song goes "Dengue bhi aaya, swine flu bi aaya, Chikungunya ne shor machaya, Khabre ki ki ho na, O kitthon aaya corona, Maiya ji, kitthon aaya corona."
Jamie Lever's ‘Kolaveri di’ recreation for COVID-19
Actor-comedian Jaime Lever (popular Bollywood and veteran actor Johnny Lever’s daughter) recreated Dhanush's popular ‘Kolaveri di’ number into "Why this corona disease?". The song starts with Jaime coughing and then she explaining that the disease began in Wuhan, China, and then emphasises washing hands and wearing masks.
