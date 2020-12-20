From 'Naya Hindustan' to 'Ko Ko Coronavirus song': Top 5 COVID-19 songs and anthems in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has created massive disruptions across the world. And, the lockdown altered the lives of people (socially, economically and emotionally) in India and all over the world.

As people embrace this new reality, it is also a time to reflect and ink a new future. With this unprecedented crisis, comes a great opportunity to heal ourselves, break barriers and blur boundaries and hasten compassion, empathy, and togetherness. No doubt, this crisis has unified all, and it is time to showcase this unity amid diversity of caste, religion, and creed is the need of the hour. This is the time to foster humanity, love, and light.

While the disease spreads, many took to social media to spread some joy with songs about COVID-19. Here are some COVID-19 songs and anthems:

'Naya Hindustan'

Music Director Hitesh Prasad ideated the concept, scored the music, and penned the lyrics of this song. Sung by leading singers Mahalaxmi Iyer, Bhumi Trivedi, Toshi Sabri, Shraddha Pandit, including Hitesh Prasad, with Raju Shankar (Piano) and Glen Fernandez (Guitar) accompanying them. The video was directed by Kanishka Shankar and mixed and mastered by Tosif Shaikh. 'Naya Hindustan' tries to visualise a new India—a country that is taming an invisible enemy. It's a tribute to the countless COVID-19 warriors, the unsung heroes, and a billion-plus people suspended on hope, united by courage and faith in humanity.